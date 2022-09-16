SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,442.82

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $29,442.82 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,665,515 coins and its circulating supply is 11,791,511 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

