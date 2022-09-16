Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $946,000 in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

