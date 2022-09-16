Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

