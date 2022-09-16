Spartan Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.51 million and $47,439.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 567.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 115,005,857 coins. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.