SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 254,407 shares.The stock last traded at $73.73 and had previously closed at $73.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $8,004,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,180,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $292,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

