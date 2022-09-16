Spore (SPORE) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Spore (SPORE) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Spore has a total market cap of $718,869.43 and $1,395.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Spore

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

