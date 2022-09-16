Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $338.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

