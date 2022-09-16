Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $13.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,214. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,552,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

