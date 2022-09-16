srnArt Gallery (SACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $62,817.31 and $28.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.