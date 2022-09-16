SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.01 and a 12-month high of C$31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,841,343.68.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

