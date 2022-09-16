StackOs (STACK) Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million

StackOs (STACK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StackOs has a market cap of $5.03 million and $7,593.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StackOs has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 236.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

StackOs Profile

StackOs was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,183,352 coins. The official website for StackOs is www.stackos.io. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.

According to CryptoCompare, “StackOS is an open protocol that allows individuals to collectively offer a decentralized cloud where users can deploy any full-stack application, decentralized app, blockchain privatenets and mainnet nodes.”

