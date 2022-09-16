StaFi (FIS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

StaFi (FIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00092097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00083116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007940 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

