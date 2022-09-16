STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Financial Contrast

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Uniti Group and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 0 0 0 N/A STAG Industrial 0 0 4 0 3.00

STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.10 billion 1.86 $123.66 million $0.74 11.69 STAG Industrial $562.16 million 9.89 $192.33 million $1.28 24.24

This table compares Uniti Group and STAG Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

STAG Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Uniti Group pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial pays out 114.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 16.52% -8.82% 3.81% STAG Industrial 36.16% 6.62% 3.82%

Risk and Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Uniti Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

