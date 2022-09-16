Stake DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $376,762.34 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $376,762.34 and $192,931.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stake DAO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00091170 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00080119 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021350 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031611 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007986 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stake DAO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
