Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $573,635.06 and $184,607.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 168.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol launched on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

