Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

