Starname Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 128,304,604 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is www.starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.