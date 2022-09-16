Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Acquires A$17,190.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Rating) insider Jacinth (Jackie) Fairley acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,190.00 ($12,020.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

