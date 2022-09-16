STARSHIP Price Reaches $0.0622 on Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $815.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 167.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
