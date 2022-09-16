Steem (STEEM) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $87.85 million and $11.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010473 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008746 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
