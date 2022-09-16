Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 558 iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.34. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $175.19 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.