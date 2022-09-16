Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

