Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.