Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Shares of FICO opened at $458.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

