Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,535,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

CVX opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

