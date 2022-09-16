Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

