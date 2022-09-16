Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,081 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

