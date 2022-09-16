Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,415,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

