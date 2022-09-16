Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.