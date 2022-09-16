Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

