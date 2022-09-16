Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

