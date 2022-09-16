Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,215 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

