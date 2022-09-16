Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 992 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 59.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Insider Activity

Repligen Price Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $232.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.66. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

