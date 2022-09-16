Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

