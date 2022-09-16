Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.