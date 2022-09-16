Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

