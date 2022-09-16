Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

