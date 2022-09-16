Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

STZHF opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

