Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Step Finance has a market cap of $128,898.97 and $334,633.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 199.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.