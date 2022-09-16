Step Hero (HERO) Achieves Market Cap of $26,045.75

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Step Hero has a market cap of $26,045.75 and approximately $44,239.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Hero has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

