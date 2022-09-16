Stephens Initiates Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

