Steven H. Kaplan Sells 500 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

