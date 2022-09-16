Stifel Nicolaus Increases Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

