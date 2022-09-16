Stifel Nicolaus Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.00.

TSE:CFW opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,438.78. In related news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,438.78. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at C$226,002.84. In the last three months, insiders have bought 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

