Stifel Nicolaus Trims Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Target Price to C$4.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Integra Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

ITR stock opened at C$0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

