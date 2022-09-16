Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

