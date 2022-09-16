Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Paramount Global Put Options (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 64,685 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 44,257 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Paramount Global Trading Up 5.2 %

PARA opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. Paramount Global has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

