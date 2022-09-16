Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Poshmark Call Options (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,961 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 184% compared to the typical volume of 1,043 call options.

Poshmark Price Performance

POSH stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 81,190 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Poshmark by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Poshmark by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 886,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Barclays raised shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

