StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

