StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

