StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CRBP stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
