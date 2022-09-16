StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,641,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

